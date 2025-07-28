‘It looks very unsafe’: Teens speak out after Jacksonville takeover spiral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rising and concerning trend known as “teen takeovers” is gaining traction across Northeast Florida, drawing large, unsupervised crowds of teenagers and sparking serious safety concerns from law enforcement and the community.

One such gathering happened Saturday night near Friendship Fountain in Downtown Jacksonville—just an hour after the city’s family-friendly Silent Disco wrapped up. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 10 p.m. and quickly broke up the crowd of nearly 700 teens, many of whom had coordinated the event through social media.

Teen witnesses described the scene as chaotic and dangerous.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It looks very unsafe. A lot of people could’ve got hurt,” said Malayia Royal, a local teenager who was not part of the event.

Her sentiment was echoed by her sister, Marlon Royal, who added, “Me personally, I would not be part of that.”

Video posted to TikTok shows a large group running in various directions, with sirens blaring in the background. JSO reports that some individuals were fighting, using drugs, and even pepper-spraying each other during the chaos.

“I think a lot of people think this is funny to do things like this. Not thinking about the fact that there are a lot of people in danger,” said Malayia.

JSO confirmed that one juvenile was arrested after attempting to flee. When officers caught up to him, they say he reached for a backpack—later found to contain a firearm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“There should be some type of subdivision out here,” said Shannon Royal, a concerned parent, emphasizing the need for better oversight and safer outlets for youth.

Saturday’s incident mirrors a similar takeover-style gathering at the Orange Park Mall earlier this month, where Clay County deputies had to intervene and disperse a large crowd.

To manage the crowd and prevent further disruption Saturday night, officers closed surrounding roads, including the Main Street Bridge.

Still, community members like Shannon Royal believe there’s an opportunity to turn these events into something constructive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Maybe we can turn this teen takeover into something a little bit bigger in Jacksonville—maybe it could be something more positive,” she said.

Royal, a mother of seven, is already taking action. Through her organization, SK8HERS Inc., she aims to provide youth with a positive, safe environment that combines her passions for nursing, roller skating, education, and empowering young girls.

“It should be something a little bit more organized,” she added.

JSO is urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the risks of participating in these unregulated gatherings. Law enforcement stressed that these so-called “teen takeovers” are not only illegal but pose significant dangers to everyone involved.

There is a Jacksonville curfew ordinance where children under the age of 18 may not be out in public after 11:00 p.m. on weeknights or after midnight. On weekends, unless accompanied by an adult or participating in a permitted activity such as work.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.