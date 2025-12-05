‘It means everything’: Community shows up to donate to Action News Jax Family Focus Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and our Family Focus Partners held our annual Holiday Toy Drive at the St. Johns Town Center on Friday.

All of the toys collected will go to Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Hubbard House, a local domestic violence center.

“Today I hope that we really show that we are neighbors supporting neighbors,” said Kali Molter, Community Relations Specialist at Ackerman Cancer Center. “During the holiday season, it’s really important to show that community coming together.”

Ackerman Cancer Center is one of our Family Focus partners. Other Family Focus partners include Publix, First Coast YMCA, and First Florida Credit Union.

Dozens of people drove through the roundabout by Maggiano’s to donate new toys, including Andrew Young.

“It means everything just to be able to help in this time of year,” Young said.

Young learned about our holiday toy drive from watching Action News Jax This Morning. He said this won’t be his last toy drive.

“I love the holidays, and I love being able to give around this time,” Young said. “I’ll be back here next year.”

Action News Jax would like to say thank you to everyone who came out and donated toys for a good cause!

