‘It was just to be destructive:’ St. Johns County homeowners say amenity center was vandalized

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A neighborhood in St. Johns County is cleaning up after homeowners said several people vandalized their community.

It happened at the Gran Lakes neighborhood amenity center that’s located off Pacetti Road.

“It was just to be destructive, and it really gets you angry,” said Paul Proios, The Homeowners Association President.

Paul Proios’ frustration is shared by many neighbors in the Gran Lake community.

“There were three or four individuals who hoped the fence over there, and went for a swim at night,” said Proios. “They swam for about 5 or 10 minutes and then tried a bunch of the doors here and unfortunately found one that was unlocked.”

Paul said they also went into the men’s bathroom, vandalized three of the four toilets, tried to rip them off the wall, and smashed a mirror.

“They came in, grabbed the fire extinguisher, shot it all over the clubhouse from the ceiling all over the furniture, and we had to close that down,” said Proios.

Photos posted to social media from the security cameras around the building show the individuals who were in the building that night.

Paul said the community notified the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

“There’s good people in this community, we are vigilant, we’re not going to let it slide, we are going to bring people to justice, we’re going to hold them accountable,” said Proios.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said no arrests were made and the investigation is still active.

