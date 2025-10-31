It’s almost time: Light-up! Night kicks off annual Nights of Lights event in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Just two more weeks until the City of St. Augustine glitters with holiday spirit.

Light-up! Night for the 32nd annual Nights of Lights festival is scheduled for November 15. The city’s holiday tree and canopy of live oak trees at the Plaza de la Constitución will illuminate at 6:30 p.m.

Light-Up! Night will feature entertainment starting at 4:00 p.m. with performances by Showtime USA at Parque de Menendez, followed by the All Star Orchestra at the Gazebo in Plaza de la Constitución at 5:30 p.m.

Honorees for the lighting ceremony include Rusty Hall, President of the Menorcan Cultural Society, and Lea Craig from The Minorcan Experience.

A free park and ride shuttle service will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from these locations:

Free shuttle services will run from Anastasia Island from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from these locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Bridge of Lions (east end)

Road closures will affect Cathedral Place between Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez, with parking prohibited all day and the street closed to vehicles from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

King Street will also have restricted parking on the north side.

Updates regarding any changes to the program will be posted on the City of St. Augustine’s website and Facebook page, while traffic updates will be available on the St. Augustine Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Nights of Lights festival runs through January 11.

