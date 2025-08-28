It’s a boy: Travis and Leanna Hunter announce they are expecting a baby boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Hunter, announce that they will be welcoming a baby boy!

The couple posted the news titled “Dear Son” on Travis Hunter’s YouTube Wednesday night.

The YouTube video shows the Hunters discussing their reaction to the news, with them giving a message to their future son.

Travis and Leanna married in May after being together for years before the wedding.

Also, earlier this year, Trevor Lawrence (quarterback for the Jaguars) welcomed his first child with his wife, Marissa Mowry.

Two of the Jaguars’ young stars, Lawrence and Hunter, are marking off-field victories with growing families.

