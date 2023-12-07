It’s calving season; Right whale and her calf spotted off Georgia coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Right whale and her 2-week-old calf were first spotted on Nov. 24 off the coast of South Carolina.

It comes at the right time as the Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR has said that this time of year is Right whale calving season.

“A survey flight by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute found the pair off South Carolina,” Georgia DNR said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, the female whale known as Juno (#1612) was spotted south of the initial sighting with her calf off the coast of Sapelo Island, Georgia.

Georgia DNR said this is the first Southeast mom and calf sighting of the season.

The video below was taken by Georgia DNR.

