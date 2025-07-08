‘It’s ChatGPT on wheels’: Jacksonville man creates AI-powered robot to ward off thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “It’s basically ChatGPT on wheels and particularly solving the issue of parking lot security,” Paesol Veerakitti, the robot’s inventor, said.

After Nimnicht Chevrolet was hit by thieves last year, dealership owners reached out to Veerakitti to learn more about his invention, dubbed Guardian 1.

“If it sees a human past certain hours, in a certain zone, it would automatically alert and send the pictures and video to authorities.”

The robot travels on two wheels, armed with a camera, sirens, and a speaker. It’s controlled by a mobile app, giving the robot’s operator access to see what the robot sees at any time.

Since Guardian 1 has patrolled Nimnicht’s lot, dealership owners say catalytic converter thieves hit a neighboring car dealership - but they believe Guardian 1 protected their inventory from another heist. When the thieves hit the dealership last year, managers say they made off with valuable parts.

“They cut the fence, came through, and stole probably 30 catalytic converters, which amounts to a lot of money,” Joey Toole told us.

Veerakitti says that because the robot is mostly 3-D printed, it is affordable to produce, and he can sell the robot for a fair market price.

“We’re aiming for something that’s not far off from a golf cart, so maybe 14 thousand dollars.”

Nimnicht believes in the product so much that he has already ordered six more robots to patrol his lot.

“We’re hoping it’s a deterrent first,” dealership owner Billie Nimnicht III.

Veerakitti says with an increase in demand, he could create more.

