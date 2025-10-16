‘It’s got potential’: Jacksonville Beach locals weigh future of now closed Adventure Landing park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing has now officially closed its doors for good, after more than 30 years in the Jacksonville Beach area.

“Adventure Landing is a fantastic place,” Jacksonville Beach Jonathan Torres told Action News Jax. “There’s so many families in the area, so it’s nice to, a nice place to go. Super sad that it’s closing.”

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, managers of the action park said in part:

“Adventure Landing was given a short timeframe to cease operations, bringing a sudden and heartbreaking end to more than 30 years of laughter, milestones, and community connection in Jacksonville Beach.”

Action News Jax reported back in 2022 when Jacksonville Beach city council members considered an ordinance that would bring 427 apartments to the space where Adventure Landing is located on Beach Boulevard.

Now, with just a sign reading “park closed” and locked-up fences, Action News Jax asked Jacksonville Beach locals what they’d like to see take the place of what many considered a landmark.

“I’m in the real estate sector, so, you know, obviously something that’s going to be partial residential, partial shopping, restaurants, something like that,” Torres suggested.

“Anything, anything really. Just not the apartments like everybody else is saying,” a Jacksonville Beach local named Kelly added. “It’s a big spot, it’s right by the water and everything, so it’s got potential.”

Action News Jax reached out to Trevato Development Group, the owners of the property, about their future plans for the land. We’ve yet to hear back.

