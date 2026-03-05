‘It’s just getting ridiculous’: Woman says squatters returned, property manager unresponsive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman living in one Westside Apartment complex says the squatters have returned.

Last week, we showed you the extensive damage done to Wilson Boulevard apartments that residents, like Karen Jennings, say was caused by squatters.

Since our first story aired last week, she says the complex put up black screens on the residents’ windows, but she showed Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio firsthand how that’s doing nothing to keep the squatters out.

“They put a screen up there, and the squatters went back there and kicked all the doors in,” said Jennings.

We saw squatters on the property again this week.

Wilson Boulevard Apartments is owned by Legacy Family Communities LLC.

Last week, the city sent Action News Jax an over 100-page document listing all of the code enforcement citations Wilson Boulevard Apartments has received. …noting that in 2025 alone, there were 32 code enforcement citations.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Housing Authority and verified that this property does not receive funding from the government.

On Monday, Jennings sent another email to the property manager about the squatters returning. She says she still hasn’t heard back from them.

“It’s just getting ridiculous because they are getting worse,” said Jennings. “They said they’re not going nowhere and they meant exactly what they said.”

Legacy Family Communities LLC owns several properties in Jacksonville, including 122 West Apartments in the Westside.

We spoke with one resident there who asked that we not share her name out of fear of retaliation. She says her complex also has a squatter problem.

“I’m moving out because of the squatters and maintenance and just the fact that I don’t even know who to talk to about the squatters,” she said. “We call, we email, we did all that, and there’s still squatters everywhere.”

Legacy Family Communities LLC also owns Ginger Park Apartments on the Westside. We spoke with one resident who lives there and did not want to go on camera. He told Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio that his complex also has a problem with squatters.

We reached out to Legacy Family LLC via email and went to their office. We were told to leave the property and that they cannot talk to us. They also never replied to our emails.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Jacksonville Housing Authority about 122 West, Ginger Park Apartments, and the other apartment complexes they own to see if they received funding from the government. We’re still waiting to hear back.

