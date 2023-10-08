‘It’s a long-standing Navy tradition:’ Baby baptized inside Navy ship bell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy destroyer continues an old Naval tradition.

A baby was baptized inside the USS Donald Cook’s bell Sunday afternoon.

“My husband’s been with the ship for almost three years now,” said Jen Astroth.”He’s been away a lot.”

Jen Astroth’s husband is the commanding officer on the USS Donald Cook.

“The ship was in Spain, and they did many, many deployments there,” said Jen.

Sunday was a special moment for the Astroth family

“It’s a long-standing navy tradition that members of the crew can have children baptized,” said Commanding Officer Kurt Astroth.

Kurt and Jen’s second daughter Katherine was baptized inside the ship’s bell. Their first daughter, Hannah, was also baptized in the same bell. Her name is engraved inside the bell.

Commanding officer Kurt said his daughters will always be with him when he is away from home.

“We’re just really honored and thankful that we can get to do it for the second one,” said Commanding Officer Kurt.

