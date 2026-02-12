‘It’s our resource’: Florida’s East Coast could see longest Red Snapper season since 2009 in 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida’s Atlantic Coast could see the longest Red Snapper season since 2009 this year, if the federal government signs off on a plan to shift management of the fishery over to the state.

Charter Fishing Captain Adam Petnuch with Reel Dream Fishing Charters in St. Augustine has been fishing the Southern Atlantic for more than a decade, and not once in that span of time has he had the chance to see a full-length Red Snapper season.

“It’s a very good eating fish and the thing about it is the abundance. It is such an abundant source of fish for us over here,” Petnuch said.

For nearly 20 years, the federal government has severely restricted recreational Red Snapper fishing in the Southern Atlantic, limiting seasons to a few days or even canceling seasons outright.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Petnuch argued the restrictions create a dangerous environment for anglers.

“They all try to rush out there for that one day and it’s just not safe,” Petnuch said.

But now the feds have agreed to consider a petition from Florida and three other Southern states to test out managing Red Snapper themselves.

Under Florida’s plan, there would be a 30-day season starting in May and three additional three-day seasons throughout the fall.

Northeast Florida Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) has been fighting for an extended Red Snapper season in the Atlantic for years.

He argued the economic impact would be enormous, with recreational sport fishing in the state already accounting for $13.9 billion a year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“That’s 120,000 jobs, you know, when you think of all those support industries that are out there. So, this is incredibly important to the Florida economy,” Rutherford said.

There’s still a 25-day window for public comment before final decision will drop, but Rutherford is confident the feds will sign off on the plan.

Looking ahead, Rutherford expects we could see the season extended even further next year to 90 or 110 days, which is comparable to the current seasons off Florida’s West Coast.

The state began managing the Gulf waters back in 2020 and Red Snapper seasons have been growing in length nearly every year since.

“It’s our resource anyways. What’s being caught and managed off of our waters off the State of Florida, we should be managing that,” Petnuch said.

If you’re interested in weighing in on the chance to extend the Red Snapper season, you can submit comments here starting Friday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.