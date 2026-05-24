‘It’s a vibe’: Jacksonville’s annual Jazz Festival is back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s annual Jazz Festival is back, and this year, it’s featuring a new stage: Jazz in the Plaza.

“People can walk along the river walk to get to the Riverfront Plaza for what we’re calling Jazz in the Plaza, featuring local artists,” said Alex Alston, executive director of the city of Jacksonville’s office of sports and entertainment.

The event’s other main stage is Ford on Bay. Throughout the weekend, the stages will host more than two dozen jazz musicians from across the country.

On the stage Saturday was Kim Scott, Eliane Elias The Art of Bossa Nova, Sheila E. & The E-Train, Esperanza Spalding, Andra Day and more.

Alston says that Friday saw over 12,000 people — more than the festival’s highest daily total last year.

“It’s a vibe, you know. You come out, you enjoy the music, you enjoy the river, enjoy the friends, the camaraderie,” Alston said. “We got some food trucks out here, we got some vendors, just a good time to come out and enjoy it.”

Robert and Sherry Coleman traveled all the way from Northern Virginia to attend the festival for the second year in a row, but they say the event needs some work.

“I think it’s an excellent event; you come in, it’s free of charge, however, the vendors [have] just very long lines,” Robert said. “[We] went to the shortest line [and] it took about 30, 40 minutes to get through.”

His wife, Sherry, says they attended the event yesterday, but when they tried to set up their chairs in the same spot today, they were told to move.

“They need to have everybody on the same sheet of music, all of their staff, everybody who works in the venue,” Sherry said. “They need to know what’s going on and how to conduct themselves when they’re dealing with the general public.”

The festival has been happening for more than four decades. Admission is completely free.

To find a list of Sunday’s performers, parking information and more, click here.

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