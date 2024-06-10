Jack in the Box expanding to Florida

ORLANDO, Florida — The popular West Coast food chain Jack in the Box is coming to Florida with locations planned for Orlando and Tallahassee.

The company made the announcement Monday. Plans include 10 locations in Orlando and five locations in Tallahassee. Specific locations haven’t been identified yet.

“Expanding into Florida, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing states, aligns perfectly with our strategic plan for the Southeast,” chief development officer Tim Linderman said in a news release.

The chain is known for its burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, and more.

The new locations will have dine-in and drive-thru options, along with mobile ordering. They’ll also be open 24/7.

