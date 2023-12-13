Jackosnville Jaguars Wildcard tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wild Card round tickets are on sale now.

According to the news release, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are limited to eight tickets per account.

Read: Titans stun Dolphins with late rally as Miami offense struggles with hobbled Tyreek Hill

The AFC Wild Card game could be on Jan. 13, 14 or 15, 2024.

If a ticket is purchased, your card will be charged at the time of the purchase and automatically be refunded if the Jaguars do not host a home Wild Card playoff game.

Read: Will Levis rallies Titans for 2 late TDs, 28-27 win over Dolphins

To purchase tickets, click here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.