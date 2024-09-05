Jacksonville ACPS offering free pet adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville ACPS is holding a free adoption event this weekend.

You can adopt a pet on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is happening at the Oceanway Community Center located at 12215 Sago Avenue.

ACPS will have 40 animals available for adoption each day.

