Jacksonville Beach allows all-day dog access with new policy and safety guidelines

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Department announced that dogs now have all-day access to the beach with no time restrictions, allowing them to enjoy the sand and surf at any hour.

October marks the beginning of a new policy that permits dogs on the beach throughout the day, provided they are leashed and their owners adhere to specific regulations. These include having proof of a valid rabies vaccination and ensuring all dog waste is properly disposed of.

While dogs are welcome on the beach, they must remain on a leash no longer than eight feet at all times. Owners are also reminded that dogs are prohibited from entering the dunes.

There is a provision for dogs to swim in the Atlantic Ocean without a leash, as long as they remain within the owner’s voice and visual contact. However, they must be leashed immediately upon returning to the beach.

Violations of these rules may result in a fine of $55, as stipulated by City Ordinance 5-41.

