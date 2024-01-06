Jacksonville Beach Elementary School named the #1 ranked elementary school in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville sent a huge congratulations to Jacksonville Beach Elementary School for being named the number 1 ranked elementary school in Florida by the U.S. News and World Report.

100% of the students scored at or above the proficient level for both math and reading.

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is a magnet school located in the large suburban setting of Jacksonville Beach.

The student population of Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is 598 and the school serves K-5.

The school’s minority student enrollment is 65%. The student-teacher ratio is 17:1, which is better than that of the district.

The student population is made up of 50% female students and 50% male students. The school enrolls 8% economically disadvantaged students. There are 36 equivalent full-time teachers and 2 full-time school counselors.

