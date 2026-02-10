Jacksonville Beach to launch weekly farmers market

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jax Beach Farmers Market will open on Tuesday at Latham Plaza and Seawalk Pavilion.

The market is scheduled to run every Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m.

The market will feature 50 to 60 local vendors. Products for sale include vegetables, beef, pork, chicken, artisan bread, pastries, coffee, honey, micro-greens, mushrooms, flowers, and handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, soaps, and candles.

Food trucks and rotating vendors are also expected.

According to organizers, the market is designed to focus on local, handcrafted, and homegrown products.

The event aims to provide a place for residents to purchase fresh food and handmade goods from area farmers and makers.

The Jax Beach Farmers Market will take place at 11 1st Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

The launch is set for Tuesday afternoon, with weekly markets continuing at the same location and time.

