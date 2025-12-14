Jacksonville Beach police arrest three after early morning disturbance at Pier Parking Lot

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department arrested three people after they were allegedly aggressive toward officers on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers saw a disturbance involving individuals consuming alcohol in a car while revving the engine in the Pier Parking Lot at 502 1st Street North around 2 a.m.

Two individuals became aggressively violent toward officers as officers addressed the situation, says police. A third individual attempted to interfere, disregarding lawful commands from officers.

All three individuals were arrested, with the one who interfered arrested under the HALO Law (Interference with a First Responder on Duty).

“The violent attack against my officers this weekend is unacceptable. We will effectively deliver the level of force necessary to immediately stop any attack, and I will endorse the vigorous prosecution of the offender(s). We will unapologetically and aggressively continue to seek out criminal behavior to keep our citizens safe. If you come to Jacksonville Beach to harm my officers or my citizens and are not prepared to face swift justice, go elsewhere," says Chief of Police Gene Paul N. Smith regarding the incident.

The following were arrested:

Joseph Chiarle

1. Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

2. Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

3. Resisting an Officer with Violence

4. Resisting an Officer without Violence

5. DUI – Influence of Alcohol

Michael Whitaker

1. Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

2. Resisting an Officer with Violence

3. Aggravated Battery Causing Bodily Harm or Disability

Dayshon Milo

1. Interference with a First Responder on Duty (HALO Law)

Jacksonville Beach Police says the scene was deemed safe once all involved parties were secured.

