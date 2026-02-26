Jacksonville Beach police to boost patrols amid concerns over unpermitted parties

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will increase staffing during peak hours this weekend to monitor for unpermitted gatherings and “BNB Parties.” Law enforcement officials are actively tracking social media and other sources for potential takeover events that could occur anywhere from the Jacksonville Beaches to the Westside.

These events are often coordinated by “organizers” who withhold specific location details until shortly before the start time to avoid detection. The Police Department is focusing on identifying these unauthorized celebrations to ensure public safety and maintain order across the region.

The department is specifically monitoring for takeover events and large gatherings at short-term rental properties. These unpermitted parties often rely on social media platforms for rapid organization and last-minute location reveals. This monitoring includes checking numerous digital sources to identify planned gatherings before they begin.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department noted that immediate notification is necessary for an effective law enforcement response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]