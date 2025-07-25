Jacksonville Beach Police investigating series of recent car burglaries

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating a series of recent vehicle burglaries that occurred between 10:00 p.m. on July 23rd and 6:00 a.m. on July 24th.

According to the police department, the suspects may have been traveling on foot and/or on bicycles.

They request that anyone who lives or works in the area and has home security, doorbell, or surveillance footage that may show any suspicious activity or individuals during that time frame, please review it.

If anyone has video of significance, they are encouraged to upload it directly to the police department’s secure evidence library by clicking here.

