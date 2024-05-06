Jacksonville Beach Police searching for missing 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing juvenile runaway.

Fifteen-year-old Keturah Hannah Thomas was last seen wearing burgundy sweats and a black shirt.

She is described as having dreads in a ponytail.

Keturah was last spotted leaving the vicinity of 6th Street South and 5th Avenue South. Authorities believe she may be heading towards West 13th Street in Jacksonville, though her mode of transportation remains unknown at this time.

Law enforcement urges anyone with information on Keturah’s whereabouts to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department immediately at 904-270-1661. In case of emergency, dial 9-1-1 without delay.

