Jacksonville Beach Police seek suspect in Nordstrom Rack theft

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole merchandise from Nordstrom Rack.

According to police, the suspect stole approximately $216.82 worth of merchandise from the clothing store located at 3813 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach.

The suspect was seen leaving in an older model of a Honda Civic.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective E. D. Filbert at (904) 877-0730 or efilbert@jaxbchfl.net.

