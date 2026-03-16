Jacksonville Beach Police will have ‘zero-tolerance’ for trouble during Spring Break

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As the first waves of spring breakers make it down to the Jacksonville Beach shores, local law enforcement is also coming out.

With spring break in full swing, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) is ready to stop anyone who plans to cause trouble.

The department has confirmed 70 officers are currently on staff, patrolling the sand and the downtown district. This year, the boots on the ground are being supported by eyes in the sky, as Sergeant Tonya Tator of the Community Engagement Unit noted that police are utilizing a network of cameras and drones to monitor certain locations if they need to.

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“We feel like we need to do what the priority is for the community’s safety and for those that are visiting here,” Sgt. Tator said.

The heightened security follows a turbulent “takeover” event in late February that ended in a shooting, leaving five injured; four of those were teenagers. In response, officials have enacted a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding organized gatherings that threaten public safety or property.

For visitors like Caden and Logan Lawonn, who traveled from Wisconsin to “get a feel” for the city and enjoy a few drinks, the police presence is a visible part of the landscape. For locals like Emily Crowe, it is a necessary relief.

“I do think that the police presence is kind of helping to deter that,” Crowe said, referring to last month’s violence.

“Everybody just wants to enjoy the beach and have fun,” she said.

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The crackdown extends beyond the shoreline. On Saturday, JBPD partnered with outside agencies for a “DUI Wolf Pack” operation specifically targeting drunk drivers. While the final arrest numbers from the weekend operation are still being tallied, the message from the department remains clear: criminal behavior will result in arrest.

Sgt. Tator urged the public to act as additional eyes for the department, asking anyone who sees suspicious activity on the beach or the roadways to call it in early.

“We just try to keep that communication of, hey, you know, let’s be safe, let’s report anything that you see because they’re there, if they see something out on the roadway or on the beach proper, to call us again so we can engage it early,” Sgt. Tator said.

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