Southeast Toyota Distributors new facility opens at JAXPORT, bringing more than 400 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeast Toyota Distributors dedicated its new $170 million vehicle processing facility on Wednesday, April 22 at the Jacksonville Port Authority’s (JAXPORT’s) Blount Island Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, bringing more than 400 jobs to the area.

The new center spans more than 380,000 square feet across seven buildings on 88 acres. According to a news release, the facility is designed to process approximately 4,000 vehicles per week, nearly doubling the capacity of the previous facility.

The facility will process, accessorize, and distribute vehicles to the 178 Toyota dealers served by Southeast Toyota Distributors.

These dealerships are located across a five-state region that includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Dealers in this region sell about 20% of all Toyotas sold in the country.

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Brent Sergot, president of Southeast Toyota Distributors, highlighted the importance of the investment to the company’s core mission.

“For Southeast Toyota Distributors, days like this are especially meaningful because they represent where we started and where we’re going,” Sergot said. “We are a dealer driven organization and these investments are about making sure we continue to support our dealers in the best way possible. Facilities like this position us to support Toyota’s continued growth while strengthening our ability to serve our dealer network and its incredible customers.”

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JAXPORT CEO Eric Green expressed gratitude for the support received for the project.

“We’re grateful for the support of Governor DeSantis and FDOT (Florida Department of Transportation), as well as our long-standing partnership with Southeast Toyota Distributors, one of our longest-running tenants,” Green said. “This state-of-the-art facility strengthens Jacksonville’s position as a premier vehicle-handling port in the Southeastern U.S., supporting quality jobs and economic opportunity for our region and state.”

Southeast Toyota Distributors has deep roots in Jacksonville, calling the community home for decades.

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