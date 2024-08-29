Jacksonville begins gathering public feedback on $1 million project to keep Northeast Florida clean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville moves into the future with new development and a booming population, city leaders say it’s important to move forward into a clean future.

“Development as well as climate mitigation goes hand in hand,” City of Jacksonville sustainability manager Ashantae Green said Thursday morning. “As we look at our strategies, we see that transportation is responsible for 40% of our emissions, as well as our buildings.”

The goal of the Northeast Florida Climate Action Plan is to identify those sustainability needs to create a plan for a greener tomorrow not just for Jacksonville, but all of Northeast Florida.

The initiative is backed by a $1 million Environmental Protection Agency federal grant, with a meeting held Thursday morning to start gaining public feedback on projects people would most like to see.

Some of the Jacksonville residents Action News Jax spoke to at Thursday morning’s roundtable discussion already had their creative ideas on how to bring Jacksonville into a cleaner tomorrow.

“I wanna see more materials being diverted from the landfill, being able to turn into compost,” Tiffany Bess said.

“We need more electricity running through it with solar power like you might mention, things with transportation, there’s a lot of opportunities,” Orlando Spencer said.

The final Northeast Florida Climate Action Plan is set to be decided on by October 2025. Those interested in leaving their input on the project can do so by filling out the survey at this link.

