Jacksonville celebrates 10th anniversary of Kids Free November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year marks the 10th anniversary of Kids Free November in Jacksonville which means fun for the whole family.

During the month, kids under 12 get in free or at discounted prices to many attractions around the city.

The following local places are patricipating:

Adventure Kayak

Adventure Landing

Beach Life Rentals

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Community First Igloo

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Dave & Buster’s

iFLY Jacksonville

Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

King Pins Bowling Center

Main Event

Mini Bar Donuts

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Museum of Science & History (MOSH)

Sweet Pete’s

Specific details for each location vary.

You can find out more here.

