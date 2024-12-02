Jacksonville City Council approves $1.3 million for additional homeless shelter beds: What’s next?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is working on a contract with Trinity Rescue Mission to bring nearly four dozen new beds online downtown for those facing homelessness.

The shelter will be the first to add capacity as the city is cracking down on a statewide public camping ban. The goal is to keep those individuals out of jail and get them the help they need.

Trinity Rescue Mission is getting more than $634,000 to bring on 44 new beds by the start of the new year. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will determine the need after that. Council approved $1.3 million for a total of up to 110 beds if needed at three shelters across downtown -- Trinity Rescue Mission, City Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army.

“When I walk around downtown, I see people clearly struggling with significant untreated mental illness and substance abuse. We need to understand the needs of those folks,” Dr. Tracye Polson, the director of strategic partnerships for the mayor’s office, said.

Read: ‘Compassionate approach’: Jacksonville council approves $1.3M for additional homeless shelter beds

Trinity Rescue Mission will be reimbursed at a rate of about $958 a month per additional bed. Polson explained it’s for more than just a place to sleep. The funding will help pay for renovations, staffing, and three meals a day for those in need.

“I think we will see pretty quickly what we need more of, what may not be working, and then we will make adjustments accordingly,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JFRD also got about $1 million which helped staff a team of people part of the PATH program to go out around the clock and help with outreach.

“I think what remains to be seen is do we have enough of the resources needed for the folks that are unhoused,” Polson said.

There’s been some concern from council members that the approach focused on downtown could lead to an increase in the homeless issue in other parts of town.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Polson said she is working with the three mayors of the beaches to set up a meeting with city agencies to discuss solutions to homelessness there as well.

“We know there are homeless folks all over the county. This law not only impacts the entire state but all of Duval. As we move out from downtown, we will start addressing those issues,” she said.

Starting next year, business owners and residents can sue the City of Jacksonville for any violations of the new state law.

Concerns over homeless outside of downtown

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.