Jacksonville City Council to honor former Action News Jax anchor Dawn Lopez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council will honor former Action News Jax Anchor Dawn Lopez at its Tuesday night meeting.

The council will introduce a resolution sponsored by City Councilman Rahman Johnson and co-sponsored by City Councilman Ken Amaro, City Councilwman JuCoby Pittman, and City Councilman Ron Salem.

It’s for “her over two decades of dedicated service to journalism and the Jacksonville community as a morning anchor at Action News Jax and extending best wishes for her future endeavors.”

Outside of the newsroom, she spent her time advocating for children and helping to facilitate hundreds of adoptions for kids.

You can see the resolution by clicking here.

