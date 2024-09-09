Jacksonville City Council Member Johnson defends Darnell Smith’s dual role amid conflict of interest concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council Member Rahman K. Johnson has shared the following statement about Mayor Donna Deegan’s Chief of Staff and Florida Blue Market President (TDE) Darnell Smith

Jacksonville City Council Member Rahman K. Johnson has released a statement addressing concerns surrounding Darnell Smith’s dual role as Mayor Donna Deegan’s Chief of Staff and Florida Blue Market President (TDE).

“Darnell Smith’s leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to the City of Jacksonville. His role as an ‘executive on loan’ has provided our city with the benefit of his vast executive experience, at no cost to taxpayers,” Johnson said.

He went on to clarify that Smith has maintained a strict separation between his responsibilities at City Hall and any involvement with Florida Blue, and the Office of General Counsel confirmed that no violations have occurred. Johnson emphasized that Smith has not engaged in any negotiations involving Florida Blue and the city, ensuring that his work complies with ethical standards.

The suggestion that his involvement provides an unfair advantage is simply not rooted in reality. Our city is fortunate to have a citizen like Mr. Smith who was willing to serve and a great corporate partner like Florida Blue who sees the opportunity for growth in a forward-moving city.

Negotiations between private entities, such as Florida Blue and Baptist Health, occur independently of the City of Jacksonville. Any claims of bias totally misrepresent the situation and do not reflect the professionalism that Mr. Smith has displayed throughout his career.

Our city remains committed to the highest ethical standards. I am confident that Darnell Smith’s service reflects those values. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber collaborating with Mayor Deegan at this critical time.”

