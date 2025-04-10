Police release video of drug robbery shootout in Orlando parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police released new videos Wednesday of a drug robbery and shootout inside of a city parking garage.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 4, in a garage on North Orange Avenue, police said.

One of the videos shows individuals pointing guns and someone also firing a gun from a white SUV.

Police said a white Hyundai Tucson pulled up, and the people inside allegedly stole 16 pounds of marijuana from another group.

That’s when things turned violent, with both sides exchanging gunfire.

Investigators said videos of the shooting have led to several arrests.

Police arrested three people they said were in the Hyundai: Kelly Mala, Bahanni Haywood, and D’Jon Heyliger.

Detectives said a blue Acura was also involved in the alleged robbery, and those suspects loaded stolen boxes, also believed to be pot, into a black Tesla driven by Jennelle Vante.

In total, six people are now facing serious charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery.

Police said their investigation is far from over and more arrests may follow.

