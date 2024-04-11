Jacksonville City Council moves ahead massive project to address homelessness, affordable housing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive 17-acre project to add affordable housing and combat homelessness on the Northside of Jacksonville will now move forward after the Jacksonville City Council approved a $16 million tax credit for the project Tuesday.

The project, which will be known as the Sulzbacher Enterprise Village, will include 100 new multi-family homes for low, middle, and moderate income families in phase one.

“What we determined when we decided we needed to move out of downtown is that we need to build affordable housing,” Sulzbacher CEO Cindy Funkhouser said on Thursday. “Housing is the answer to homelessness, period. And so instead of building a shelter, we wanted to build actual housing.”

The project promises to help meet the growing need for affordable housing in Jacksonville and combat homelessness in two different ways. Aside from just the affordable housing aspect, phase three of the project will also include an on-site manufacturing center where those housed at the Enterprise Village can gain invaluable work experience making other affordable, modular housing for those in need.

“We’re actually training workers as well to go into the construction industry. And so we think it’s a huge win-win for this whole community,” Funkhouser said.

The Sulzbacher Enterprise Village will also include pediatric centers, dental care, learning centers, and more for those in need. Funkhouser told Action News Jax on Thursday the project is set to break ground in fall of 2024.

