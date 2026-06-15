Jacksonville City Council takes ordinance to adopt list of city-owned properties deemed appropriate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Council ordinance that would adopt an inventory list of city-owned properties deemed appropriate to use for affordable housing passed two committees on Monday.

The Jacksonville City Council’s Rules committee voted 6-0, and the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee voted 7-0.

Florida law requires each municipality to create this list every three years.

Under the city’s ordinance, the 15 parcels on this year’s list would be deemed as “surplus” to the city’s needs.

The ordinance also notes that the value of the 15 lots combined is just over $200,000.

All 15 properties featured on the list this year are west of the St. Johns River.

Section 122.423 of the City of Jacksonville Ordinance Code allows the properties on this list to be donated to nonprofit organizations for affordable housing on a first come first serve basis.

It’s something that Leonard Kinsey of Moncrief says he is all for.

“If they would rehabilitate these houses it’ll make the neighborhood look a lot better,” said Kinsey.

Gaynelle Martin lives right next door to one of the 15 properties on the list. She says that the house has been empty for nearly a decade.

“Nice to see life in the house,” said Martin. “It’s ok with me as long as they stay in their zone and I stay in mine.”

The ordinance was introduced by the Mayor.

We reached out to Mayor Donna Deegan’s office and asked what type of housing would go on these parcels.

Her team replied saying part:

“All 15 lots are zoned for residential. Any approved project must align with the zoning for that neighborhood. Nearly all are smaller lots that are appropriate for single-family or small multi-family units, not large apartment complexes.”

We also asked the Mayor’s office to provide the list from three years ago to see how many of those properties became affordable housing. They are working on getting that list to us.

The ordinance now heads to the finance committee on Tuesday, and it will go before the full city council next week.

You can read the Mayor’s full statement below:

Every three years, the State of Florida requires all municipalities to create an affordable housing list, which contains surplus properties in the City’s inventory that are suitable for affordable housing purposes. For example, lots that are buildable, close to utility connections, out of a plan floodplain, etc. Most are vacant lots that would lead to new construction of an affordable home.

Section 122.423 of the City of Jacksonville Ordinance Code allows properties on the affordable housing list to be donated to nonprofit organizations on a first-come, first-serve basis for affordable housing development. The non-profit organization receives the land for free, but they cover the cost of any construction.

We also asked the Mayor’s office to provide the list from three years ago to see how many of those properties became affordable housing.

You can see what they sent below:

Of the 41 properties authorized for donations, 37 properties were donated to non-profit organizations through the first-come, first-serve application process to 16 different organizations.

18 - properties have been completed (finished development or received a release).

12 - properties received extensions to complete projects.

2 - properties have been returned to the City.

5 - properties are in noncompliance and we are working with the Office of General Counsel on enforcement.

The ordinance now heads to the finance committee Tuesday, and it will go before the full city council next week.

You can read the full statement from the Mayor’s office below:

Every three years, the State of Florida requires all municipalities to create an affordable housing list, which contains surplus properties in the City’s inventory that are suitable for affordable housing purposes. For example, lots that are buildable, close to utility connections, out of a plan floodplain, etc. Most are vacant lots that would lead to new construction of an affordable home.

Section 122.423 of the City of Jacksonville Ordinance Code allows properties on the affordable housing list to be donated to nonprofit organizations on a first-come, first-serve basis for affordable housing development. The non-profit organization receives the land for free, but they cover the cost of any construction.

Bill No. 2026-0458 certifies the new affordable housing list as required by state statute. The application cycle is expected to open in late summer. The City will be hosting application workshops for interested nonprofit organizations around that time.

The program’s minimum requirements include being a nonprofit housing provider with experience in real estate development and the ability to provide evidence of your organization’s financial capacity to complete any proposed project. At this time, there are only 15 lots on the proposed affordable housing list, so we expect the application cycle to be highly competitive.

All 15 lots are zoned for residential. Any approved project must align with the zoning for that neighborhood. Nearly all are smaller lots that are appropriate for single-family or small multi-family units, not large apartment complexes.

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