Jacksonville City Councilman speaks on ‘holiday event’ aboard Shad Khan’s Kismet yacht

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council Member Rahman Johnson issued a statement after questions arose about a holiday event on Shad Khan’s Kismet yacht.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Monday, Mayor Donna Deegan and numerous members of Jacksonville’s City Council attended an invitation-only ‘holiday event’ on board Khan’s yacht.

READ: New questions after Mayor, City Council members attend ‘holiday event’ aboard Shad Khan’s Kismet Yacht

The invites were not mailed or emailed out, but instead were texted by longtime Jaguars lobbyist Paul Harden, according to councilman Matt Carlucci. A source told Action News Jax Ben Becker the text read, “5:30-7:30, bring socks, no shoes on the boat.”

On Wednesday, Johnson issues the following statement:

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“On Monday evening, I attended a holiday gathering aboard the Kismet, hosted by Jacksonville Jaguars Team Owner and philanthropist Shad Khan. The event was an elegant, understated affair, reflecting the season’s spirit of gratitude and community. I am honored to support a corporation and an individual who has contributed more to the betterment of downtown Jacksonville than anyone in our city’s history.

While questions about the evening have arisen, I believe our focus should remain on the critical issues facing our city, such as improving access to healthy food options. In Jacksonville, it is easier to find fast food than healthy alternatives, with 34% of our population living within half a mile of a fast-food establishment compared to just 27% having similar access to healthy food. This disparity underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life for everyone.

From initiatives like ‘Turkey Time with the O-Line’, where the Jaguars distribute hundreds of turkeys to families in need, to the over $1 million in donations to local non-profits and the historic multi-million-dollar community benefits agreement, the Jaguars organization under Shad’s leadership exemplifies committed corporate citizenship.

My focus remains on partnering with leaders like Shad, Jags CEO Mark Lamping and so many others, to address the pressing challenges facing Jacksonville and to move ‘Duval Forward’ in every way possible.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.