Jacksonville competes for the title of Best Beer City in 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is making a splash in the world of craft beer as it vies for the title of the country’s Best Beer City.

Handpicked by beer experts, Jacksonville joins a select group of 20 cities recognized for their abundance of breweries and vibrant beer culture.

Currently holding the third spot in the rankings, Jacksonville enthusiasts and beer aficionados alike are encouraged to cast their votes to propel the city to the top.

The voting period runs until February 26 at noon, providing time for supporters to rally behind Jacksonville’s bid for beer supremacy. The winners of the title will be unveiled on Friday, March 8.

To lend your support and help Jacksonville clinch the coveted title, visit the voting platform HERE and cast your ballot for the city’s thriving beer culture.

With its diverse array of breweries and renowned beer destinations like Goozlepipe & Guttyworks at Kickbacks, Jacksonville is poised to make a formidable impression in the world of craft beer.

