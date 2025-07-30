Jacksonville convicted sex offender indicted for accessing child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man and convicted sex offender has been indicted for using the internet to access child sexual abuse materials.

Matthew Eric Baumgardner was arrested on July 28 and remains in custody.

Prosecutors say he faces 10 to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Baumgardner was previously convicted in 2017 for possessing child sex abuse images and attempting to meet a minor for illegal activity.

