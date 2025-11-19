Jacksonville council member withdraws SNAP Gap Relief Act after community steps up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council Member Rahman Johnson has withdrawn the SNAP Gap Relief Act, saying a wave of private and community support made the emergency city funding no longer necessary.

Johnson told the Finance Committee on Tuesday that after the city’s initial $200,000 commitment, businesses, faith groups, and residents stepped up to fill the gap in food aid caused by federal SNAP delays.

“Our city witnessed a powerful truth this week,” Johnson said. “A strategic action from local government can activate an entire ecosystem of generosity. Everyone rallied to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Because the need was quickly met, Johnson decided to pull the legislation but said he’s ready to act again if things change.

He thanked local partners and promised the city will keep monitoring the situation.

“Jacksonville showed its heart,” Johnson said. “Leadership is knowing when to act and when the community has already risen to the challenge.”

