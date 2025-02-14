Jacksonville councilmember introduces legislation to rehome Atlantic Sun Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilmember Ron Salem wants the city to become the home of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship games.

On Wednesday, Salem introduced legislation to pursue this. He believes the ASUN Conference would benefit Jacksonville’s sports tourism industry.

“I believe Jacksonville is uniquely situated to be the premier destination for hosting sporting events. Our investments in these types of activities highlight our world-class venues, showcase Jacksonville’s hospitality while also driving economic impact for our local businesses,” Salem said in a statement to Action News Jax.

According to Salem’s staff, auditors are currently working with the Office of General Counsel to have the legislation drafted.

