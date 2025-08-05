UPDATE: Jacksonville crews working two wrecks on Atlantic Blvd., Southside Connector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: The Florida Highway Patrol reported the north and southbound Southside Connector crash as deadly.

END UPDATE

Jacksonville emergency crews are working two crashes around the noon hour Tuesday.

Jacksonville police said north and southbound Southside Connector are closed due to an accident with injuries. Traffic is being diverted on Merrill Road, police said at about 11:47 a.m.

Moments before that wreck, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said they’re responding to a crash with a person trapped in a vehicle at Atlantic Boulevard and Professional Drive. Drivers should expect delay in that that area, JFRD said.

