Jacksonville cruise ship adding new destination in time for summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carnival Cruise line’s massive Jacksonville-based ship ‘Elation’ will soon sail to a brand-new vacation destination in the Bahamas.

Guests are five months away from being able to visit Celebration Key, soon to be a staple of ten U.S. homeports, including JAXPORT.

Carnival says around 500 workers are at the beach-front site each day working to make sure its “five portals to paradise” are ready for the grand opening this summer:

Calypso Lagoon (features an adult-only area)

Pearl Cove Beach Club

Lokono Cove (hosts locally-owned shops)

Paradise Plaza

Starfish lagoon

The company’s leaders, including President Christine Duffy, recently visited for a behind-the-scenes look at the attractions.

“Celebration Key represents a new chapter for Carnival and its construction builds on our close partnership with The Bahamas, so seeing it transform from vision to reality is incredible,” said Duffy. “We broke ground on this site less than three years ago, and now in five short months we’ll see our first guests enjoy the many experiences we created just for them to celebrate and enjoy this gorgeous place on Grand Bahama.”

Carnival officials say one of the main things that makes Celebration Key different is its focus on sustainability. Thousands of native sabal palms are being replanted across the property. It will also feature two new freshwater lagoons, one of which is the biggest in the Caribbean.

“This destination will serve as a tribute to the rich Bahamian culture and Grand Bahama’s natural environment,” said Weinstein. “It’s clear Celebration Key will be a game-changer for our flagship brand and its loyal guests, with endless options for relaxation and recreation, but it’s also truly great to see firsthand how we’re implementing our company’s robust sustainability initiatives on land.”

The first excursion from Jacksonville is scheduled for July 21st.

To learn more about Celebration Key and find a cruise, click here.

