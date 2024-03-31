Carnival Cruise Lines to operate in Jacksonville through 2026

Jacksonville, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Lines will continue to make trips to and from Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) announced Monday that it and Carnival reached an agreement to continue cruise service from Jacksonville into 2026, with options to extend through 2030.

Carnival’s Elation cruises out of JAXPORT’s North Jacksonville Cruise terminal, offering year-round trips to The Bahamas.

The ship carries 2,697 passengers.

“The continued growth of our cruise program is another way we create jobs and economic impact for our region and state,” JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said in a news release. “JAXPORT has a longstanding partnership with Carnival, and we are grateful for their commitment to serving Jacksonville and providing even more reasons for tourists to visit our great city.”

Carnival has been cruising out of Jacksonville for 20 years, carrying more than 3 million passengers.

JAXPORT said the cruise industry in Jacksonville supports nearly 800 jobs and has an economic impact of more than $187 million for Northeast Florida.

