Attempted robbery ends in shooting in Ortega Hills

Jacksonville, Fla. — A Gate gas station employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the safe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Residents at Jax 55 and over community trapped in their homes yet again because of broken elevator

As a clerk was putting money into the bag, the suspect fired his weapon, hitting the clerk several times.

The gunman got away without any money.

The store has the suspect on surveillance video, but investigators said it didn’t show his face. They said he was wearing a burgundy hoodie and dark pants.

Read: Body camera video shows Jacksonville police, neighbors saving toddler after near drowning

Two employees were in the store at the time of the shooting, no customers.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: DCPS board members blast new police chief for ‘credibility’ issues over ties to Kent Stermon case

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.