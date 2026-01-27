Jacksonville doctor accused of stealing $2,700 in merchandise from Target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville doctor was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of more than $2,700 in merchandise from a Target store.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Lindsey Jae Minshew, 40, was taken into custody after officers identified her as the suspect in the January 16 theft.

Minshew has been a licensed doctor in Florida since 2012, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Police say Minshew is accused of stealing $2,716.61 in items from the Target on River City Drive.

Officers tracked her black Porsche that was reported stolen days after the theft, using license plate records, which placed the car near the store around the time of the incident.

Investigators say Minshew was seen arriving in her car about 30 minutes before entering the store on the day of the theft.

Minshew was booked into the Jacksonville jail Friday evening and faces a felony grand theft charge.

