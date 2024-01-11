Jacksonville elementary school celebrates National Milk Day with a visit from two dairy cows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jan. 11th is National Milk Day, and some special visitors made a stop at one Duval County elementary school on Thursday.

Johan Heijkoop has spent most of his life working on a dairy farm.

He is a farmer in Lafayette County, and on Thursday, he and his cows took a field trip to Chets Creek Elementary School.

“Just excited to be here and talk about our industry and what we do,” Heijkoop said.

Students got a chance to see Johan’s two dairy cows and learn how milk is made.

“Most kids have not been around a cow at all before and they may not even realize how milk is made,” said Susan Phillips, the principal at Chets Creek Elementary School.

The Dairy Council of Florida gave students this learning opportunity.

In Florida, there are about 125,000 dairy cows that collectively produce about 300 million gallons of milk a year, according to the Florida Dairy Farmers.

“It’s important for us to maintain and connect with our consumers so that they have a connection of where their food comes from and what farmers do, day in and day out,” Heijkoop said.

And animals are no strangers to the Chets Creek Elementary School.

“We have a goat, some pigs, some chickens, rabbits, we’ve had a number of animals over the year,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she wants to continue providing students with this type of interactive learning.

