The Jacksonville fair is coming back next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Soon you’ll be able to get your “Ticket to fun” for the 2023 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

This year’s fair will be held from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 12 at the fairgrounds.

Standard admission starts at $12 dollars for adults and $6 dollars for kids ages 6 through 12

According to organizers they have daily specials like senior day, military appreciation, and Jags game day.

