Jacksonville Fair is gearing up for one final run downtown 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For one last time, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will light up downtown, bringing food, fun, and festivities for everyone.

It all kicks off Thursday, Nov.6th. The gates open at 5 p.m.

But starting next year, it is moving to a much larger space on the Westside, right next to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

It’s a decision that was made as the event grows and development surrounds the current fairgrounds.

“The Four Seasons, the Jaguars’ offices, the soccer stadium across the street, it’s just been getting a little bit harder to do the event the size we want it to be,” said Bill Olson, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair president and CEO.

The planned 82-acre site will house an amphitheater designed for major concerts.

“We are going to bring back those national concert acts again like we used to do back in the day,” said Olson.

It will also have an indoor concert venue, RV accommodations, and over 5,000 parking spaces.

“Easy to get in, easy to get out,” said Olson.

Construction is well underway at the future site of the fairgrounds on Normandy Boulevard. Fair officials said they’ll move into the building that will house the office starting in January, and the first fair at the new location is set for next fall.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities for the bigger space and to be able to do a lot more at the new location,” said Olson.

As for the downtown spot, Iguana Investments, which is owned by Jaguar’s owner Shad Khan, bought the 13.4-acre parcel for over $15 million.

The short-term plan is for them to use the space for event parking, along with storage and construction support during the stadium of the future renovations.

This year’s fair will run through Nov. 16th.

