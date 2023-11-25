Jacksonville family left picking up the pieces after car crashes into their home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Developing tonight in Jacksonville, a family is shaken up after a car smashed into the side of their home in the Grand Park area. Residents say it happened around 8 p.m. on Nancy Street and West 30th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This brick house now has a hole in the side of it. The family that lives in the house says the car crashed into the side of their child’s nursery room.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The mother sent us surveillance video of the moment the crash happened. It’s difficult to see what happened, but you can see it rocked the entire structure from the impact. You can also hear the loud boom of the crash and the sound of terror from the child’s cries.

In these photos the residents provided, you can see a dark grey Honda CR-V smashed into the side of the house.

Read: Deck the Chairs grows in popularity every year; What does the future hold for the annual event?

The residents say the entire nursery room is damaged. You can see a broken crib, toys on the ground, and debris scattered everywhere. But luckily, there were no injuries, and everyone is okay.

The circumstances of what happened are unclear at this time. But neighbors tell us a car was traveling at a high rate of speed around the corner of this intersection of Nancy Street and West 30th Street.

I reached out to JSO to confirm if they are investigating, and as for this report, we have not heard back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As we get more information, we will update you on Action News Jax.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.