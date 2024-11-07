Jacksonville Film Festival to hold screening event at JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University will be hosting a special screening event in part of the Jacksonville Film Festival for the film Blackbird.

The event, held in collaboration with Project Blackbird, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and Maybelline’s Brave Together campaign, will hope to show and discuss the mental health complexities that many young people and athletes face.

The event will feature a screening of the film, a panel discussion with panelists and cast members, and a resource fair with mental health services and providers.

The screening will be held on Thursday, November 7, starting at 7 pm at the Gooding Auditorium on the JU campus. RSVP by clicking HERE.

