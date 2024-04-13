Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department mourns the loss of one of their own

Jacksonville, Fla. — A sad announcement came Saturday morning from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Engineer Heath J. O’Shea passed away following a medical emergency he suffered while on duty Friday night.

O’Shea, 44, had been with JFRD for 20 years and was assigned to Tanker 54 on Jacksonville’s Southside.

JFRD has this to say about his unexpected passing:

“Engineer O’Shea selflessly and honorably served the City of Jacksonville throughout his distinguished career and his passing will forever leave a void in this community.”

