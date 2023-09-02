Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responds to a ‘severely damaged’ house fire in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A house was severely damaged by a fire on 1300 Cleveland Street.

At about 6 a.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the home and firefighters could see a heavy fire from the back of the house.

JFRD says there are powerlines near the home and it is an issue they have to deal with.

Another issue JFRD states was there are houses six to seven feet away from the fire that also need to be checked for any damage.

JFRD was able to keep the fire contained and not affect other homes.

No one was injured by the fire.

JFRD indicated that the damage was initiated by a kitchen fire.

